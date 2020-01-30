Wife of Airman Who Alleged Assault in Sacramento Says She Believes He Lied

It’s a story that’s been getting lots of attention across the country.

One week ago, an airman claimed to have lost his memory after he was found with a serious head wound.

After Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Keiffer was identified, he told police he’d been a victim of a kidnapping.

Keith is an airman who is on permanent change of station from Travis Air Force Base to Minot Air Force Base.

KX News sat down with Keith’s wife who lives in Minot, and she told us why she believes he fabricated the wild tale.

“He claimed that he had been kidnapped in Sacramento and held in a warehouse for several days,” said Jackson Police Department Chief Chris Mynderup.

Mynderup said Keith’s story just did not add up.

“None of the injuries really matched what he was telling us,” he said. “We gave him several opportunities to tell us what was going on but he kept telling us he was kidnapped. I don’t know what his motive for this whole thing was.”

His story has quickly unraveled. KX News spoke to Keith’s wife, Shanika Keiffer, who lives in Minot. She told us why he may have made it up.

“He mentioned to me that he was trying to find a way out of our negative situation here in the military from harassment and a lot of prejudice against me,” she said.

The family recently moved from Travis Air Force Base in California to Minot Air Force Base last month. Shanika claimed people have made calls to social services because she home schools the couple’s 7-year-old son while also taking care of their 2-and-a-half-month-old daughter.

“I do believe that it’s possible that he got attacked, but I also want to say that I would truly believe more that Keith Keiffer made it up,” she said.

Shanika said she hasn’t spoken to Keith since the incident, but her concern for his well being dates back years.

“His behavior has been very odd over the years, but it became worse after I had the baby,” she said.

She said she feels abandoned, and doesn’t know what will come next for them. Law enforcement told us they will not charge Keith for filing a false report. They chalk it up to wasted time.

“We could but here again we’re talking about more resources to write this thing up. We’re a very small department, very limited resources,” Mynderup said.

KX News also spoke with Keith on the phone, and he said he was being transported to Minot Air Force Base this weekend to take a physical exam. If he’s deemed healthy, he can resume work but if he isn’t, officials on base will figure out a plan moving forward.