A mountain lion was sighted in Bismarck today at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North 4th Street.

Bismarck Animal Control and Police Officers are currently in the area working in collaboration with the Game and Fish Department to track down and handle the issue.

The mountain lion was originally seen on a security camera around 5:00 a.m. on June 16, in the 1000 block of North 1st Street.

Members of Bismarck Animal Control responded to the sighting around 12:00 p.m. but were unable to locate the animal.

If you happen to see the mountain lion, do not approach it, and immediately contact 911. If you are surprised by it during an encounter, it is advised to make yourself look big, yell loudly, and back away.

Members of law enforcement and the Game and Fish Department are still currently searching for the lion and will update the public as soon as more information becomes available.