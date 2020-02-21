Wilderness First-Aid Courses Provided for Local Boy Scouts

Despite Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy, chapters in North Dakota aren’t affected.

Northern Lights Council provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local chapters and individual scouts, therefore, allowing local chapters to keep the show rolling.

Friday to Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church, Wilderness First-Aid courses will be provided beginning at 6 p.m.

Youth, 14 years or older and adults are encouraged to participate.

The 20-hour course will provide intense back-country learning from CPR all the way to survival without any supplies. Adults that want to be a scout leader are required to take this course.

“It’s recommended for us to have people that have this wilderness first-aid anytime we’re 50 miles away from any primary medical care, which seems to be a majority of North Dakota,” Scoutmaster of Troop 433 Travis Andersen, said.

For more information on how to register: Click Here