Wildfire burns 880 acres near Richardton

A wildfire burning nearly 900 acres just north of Richardton is keeping firefighters hard at work.

The fire was caused by a downed powerline and rapidly spread due to high winds and dry conditions.

Richardton Fire Chief Jason Kostelecky says nine area departments responded to the scene, and crews remain as several spots are still smoldering and high winds are cause for concern.

Plus, Kostelecky said there were other some challenges with this fire.

Kostelecky said, “Later on in the day when the temperatures dropped, we were dealing with pumps freezing and nozzles freezing.”

Crews are currently performing maintenance on nearby electric poles to prevent another fire, as dry and windy conditions continue.