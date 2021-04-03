UPDATE: Wildfire contained after burning an estimated 900 acres in Morton County

4/3/21 – 7:00 p.m.

The fire was contained around 5:30 p.m. according to Morton County Emergency Management. The final count of the acreage burned remains unclear. Mutual aid was also released to fight the fire Saturday afternoon.

4/3/21 – 5:15 p.m.

An estimated 900 acres have burned 10 miles south of Judson, North Dakota near New Salem in Morton County, according to Morton County Emergency Management.

A report from State Radio says the first call of a fire in a hay yard near Almont came in close to 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Then, at 1:23 p.m. another report of a grass fire near Judson was received.

New Salem, Almont, Flasher, Glen Ullin, and Mandan Rural Fire Departments are all on the scene, and two North Dakota Forest Service engines were requested around 3:45 p.m.

At this point, it’s unclear if the fire has been contained.

No structures are nearby the site of the fire, and the Department of Emergency Services confirms none are in danger at this point.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.