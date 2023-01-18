WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash between a Ford and a truck on Wednesday that resulted in the death of one man.

According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 6:25 a.m. on January 18, a Peterbilt truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 (12 miles north of Williston) with its hazard lights illuminated when it slowed down to make a turn at an upcoming intersection. A second vehicle — a Ford F-350 — struck the rear of the trailer being pulled by the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Ford (a 20-year-old Wildrose man) sustained serious injuries and was taken to CHI St. Alexius’s Williston location, where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver (a 61-year-old Watford City man) and his passenger (a 42-year-old male from Maricopa, Arizona) were uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation by the NDHP.