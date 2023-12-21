WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has received a report stating that there are allegations of instances of physical and psychological abuse by staff.

According to a news release, the allegations were made just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20.

Officials say the abuse was towards students by staff in a classroom at Wilkinson Elementary School.

Williston police are investigating the concerns and Williston Basin School District #7 is working with the police to gather information about the allegations.

This case is under investigation and we will continue to bring updates as they become available.