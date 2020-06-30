Will fireworks sales in North Dakota be a boom or bust this year?

Fireworks season is underway across North Dakota where shoppers can stock up on all the pyrotechnics they can afford, but could the COVID-19 pandemic cause a fireworks bust this year?

Consumers spend over a million dollars each year on fireworks in North Dakota.

But this year, with many people out of work or having their hours reduced, disposable income for splurging on items such as fireworks may not be there like in past years.

That, coupled with the dry weather that has forced some areas to ban fireworks could be a 1-2 punch to the industry this season.

We spoke with one retailer that says despite the pandemic they are still expecting sales to blow up.

“We’re excited. We think people are ready to get out and be around family and be outside, and so fireworks kind of plays into a lot of gatherings during this time and so it’s kind of what people look forward to on the 4th of July celebration, but still number one thing is safety,” said Davis Becker.

Better hurry, fireworks sales in North Dakota end this Sunday.