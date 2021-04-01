Coronavirus
Will the COVID-19 vaccine be required in schools?

Teenagers may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school starts in the fall.

Trials conducted so far by Pfizer, including 12- to 15-year-olds, show the vaccine has a 100% efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic infection.

This is only a month’s worth of data so there is more work to be done, but the state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says it appears the vaccine may even be more effective for teens than adults.

This raises the question: Will the COVID-19 vaccine be required in schools?

Dr. Wynne says he doesn’t have a clear answer, and it’s less definitive because COVID-19 cases are milder among kids and they’re less likely to spread the virus. He says other school-required vaccines are for diseases like measles and polio, which are extremely dangerous and contagious for children.

“My answer might change if it turns out the variants are affecting younger people. There’s some suggestion that that may be the case,” Dr. Wynne added.

“But, certainly from what we’ve seen in North Dakota, I don’t know. I don’t think it’s a hard and fast requirement that we do so.”

Dr. Wynne doesn’t believe this is in discussion for K-12 schools in North Dakota at this point.

