Will the U.S. see another surge before gaining herd immunity?

As the number of Americans vaccinated for the coronavirus grows, many states are easing restrictions.

That’s not the case in other countries though. In fact, Italy is in a lockdown that will last until at least Easter after a recent spike in more highly contagious variants. Paris, France is also locked down.

We asked the state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne if a similar surge of cases can be expected in the U.S. before we gain herd immunity through vaccinations.

He says not necessarily, because of a couple of things: the U.S. vaccination rate, and some natural immunity from the large swath of Americans who were infected early on.

“My biggest concern right now is clearly about the variants, because they pose three potential risks,” Dr. Wynne added.

“One, they’re more contagious. Two, they cause more severe disease and three, the really, really bad one is some of them may be more resistant to the immunity that occurs if you’ve had the virus before or you get vaccinated.”

Regardless, Dr. Wynne remains cautiously optimistic that the variants do not completely resist the vaccine. He says while some communities, states or even regions may see some surges in variant cases, he doesn’t expect a major spike throughout the entire country.