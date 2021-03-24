Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Will the U.S. see another surge before gaining herd immunity?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the number of Americans vaccinated for the coronavirus grows, many states are easing restrictions.

That’s not the case in other countries though. In fact, Italy is in a lockdown that will last until at least Easter after a recent spike in more highly contagious variants. Paris, France is also locked down.

We asked the state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne if a similar surge of cases can be expected in the U.S. before we gain herd immunity through vaccinations.

He says not necessarily, because of a couple of things: the U.S. vaccination rate, and some natural immunity from the large swath of Americans who were infected early on.

“My biggest concern right now is clearly about the variants, because they pose three potential risks,” Dr. Wynne added.

“One, they’re more contagious. Two, they cause more severe disease and three, the really, really bad one is some of them may be more resistant to the immunity that occurs if you’ve had the virus before or you get vaccinated.”

Regardless, Dr. Wynne remains cautiously optimistic that the variants do not completely resist the vaccine. He says while some communities, states or even regions may see some surges in variant cases, he doesn’t expect a major spike throughout the entire country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Mike Overton

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne: Variant Surge

Rainbow Rendezvous

Oil Outlook

Cosmetology Vote

Healthcare for Minors

Cases Trending Up

Standing Rock Death

Great Donation

Weather events around the world that you should know about

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Wednesday's Forecast: Cooler with afternoon sun

NDC MAR 24

BSC Baseball

Minot Baseball

Bismarck Softball

Shipping Container Cabin

COVID Variants

Renewable energy to replace oil and gas

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News