Will this mild winter continue? Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader shares what we can expect

Sometimes it comes in October and leaves in April…and other years, like this one, it doesn’t come until January. We’re talking about winter.

While temperatures have been pretty mild and the snowfall has been minimal, this past week has left many of us bundled up and some counties have had to deploy snowplows.

Ward County Engineer Dana Larsen says instead of deploying the equipment to plow this season, they’ve been using their resources in other ways.

“The guys have enjoyed this winter. They have not had to be out 10-12 hour days plowing snow, fighting tough road conditions to clearing the roads, they’re actually able to work on maintenance projects. We feel pretty blessed that this winter has been so nice,” Larsen said.

With that in mind, we asked Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader what we can expect in the coming weeks.

“Well it looks like next week a storm is probably going to go through the central U.S. It’ll bring some cold air down behind us, so yeah, I think it’s going to get cold, but how cold? I know that people are chirping and saying, ‘It’s going to get seriously, seriously cold.’ Now, it could happen. The American Model is bringing in some cold air, but not all that cold and the only other one that goes out that far, the European Model, shows cold weather but not all that cold, so there’s not any confidence at all that it’s going to get seriously cold. Cold, yes, but not necessarily seriously cold,” Schrader said.

Tom adds that the Climate Prediction Center says for the rest of the month, there is a chance the Peace Garden State could be colder than normal.

