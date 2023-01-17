BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Valentine’s Day is a month away.

It’s normally a big day for couples to show appreciation for one another, but one sign company in Bismarck wants to give somebody an unforgettable chance to propose.

Alpha-Lit in Bismarck offers three-foot tall, light-up marquee letters for those wanting to make their event or proposal stand out.

Co-owner Leah Stanley says for the next two weeks, they’re looking for somebody who’d like a free proposal sign.

The winner will receive a free “MARRY ME” sign they can use to surprise their partner.

“This is really just kind of an unforgetful way and just a ‘WOW’ moment when you see ‘MARRY ME’ in lights. We’ve had a couple of proposals thus far and they’re quite beautiful. It’s a beautiful moment between the couple and we just thought that it would be really fun to encourage and let someone else experience that,” said Stanley.

Stanley says in order to win, send them an email with your name, the day of your proposal, and the story of how you met. You can email Alpha-Lit at bismarck@alphalitletters.com. The winner will be announced on January 31.