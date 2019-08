Williams County authorities are asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Katilyn Herman was last seen at her home Tuesday in Trenton at around 8:30 a.m.

She was wearing a black and white Adidas jacket with gray sweat pants.

She is 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighs 110 pounds.

She is considered a runaway.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Department asks is you have information on the whereabouts of Katilyn to contact the Sherriff’s Office at 701-577-7700, or call 9-1-1.