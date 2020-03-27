Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Williams County buildings to remain closed until further notice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Williams County officials Friday morning decided to keep county buildings closed to public access until further notice.

“To ensure the continuity of county government services, employees will remain working and will be able to assist citizens by phone or email. Phone numbers and email addresses can be found at williamsnd.com and are posted on building doors” the notice states.

Limited court proceedings will continue in the Williams County Courthouse. The public will be able to enter the building and speak with security for more information. Individuals are advised to call ahead to the Clerk of Court (701-774-4374), District Court, Juvenile Court (701-774-4371) or Municipal Court (701-577-9900) to verify court schedules.

The Williston DMV is responding to the public only via phone or email. Governor Burgum waived expiration dates for motor vehicle registrations from March 1, 2020 until the declared disaster has ended.

An update on the status of the closures will be provided on April 3.

Although Williams County buildings are closed to the public, Boards and Commissions will continue to hold public meetings, but virtual participation is highly encouraged. Updates to meetings can be found at https://www.williamsnd.com/Meetings.

You can get more information from Williams County at https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Communications/COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Teacher Parade - Rolla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Rolla"

Neighborhood Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighborhood Party"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27"

Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny"

Working on Good Day Dakota from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on Good Day Dakota from home"

Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue"

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

F5 Project Donations Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "F5 Project Donations Needed"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge