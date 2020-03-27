Williams County buildings to remain closed until further notice

Williams County officials Friday morning decided to keep county buildings closed to public access until further notice.

“To ensure the continuity of county government services, employees will remain working and will be able to assist citizens by phone or email. Phone numbers and email addresses can be found at williamsnd.com and are posted on building doors” the notice states.

Limited court proceedings will continue in the Williams County Courthouse. The public will be able to enter the building and speak with security for more information. Individuals are advised to call ahead to the Clerk of Court (701-774-4374), District Court, Juvenile Court (701-774-4371) or Municipal Court (701-577-9900) to verify court schedules.

The Williston DMV is responding to the public only via phone or email. Governor Burgum waived expiration dates for motor vehicle registrations from March 1, 2020 until the declared disaster has ended.

An update on the status of the closures will be provided on April 3.

Although Williams County buildings are closed to the public, Boards and Commissions will continue to hold public meetings, but virtual participation is highly encouraged. Updates to meetings can be found at https://www.williamsnd.com/Meetings.

You can get more information from Williams County at https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Communications/COVID-19