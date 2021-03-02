Williams County Commission approves ordinance for behavioral health programs, providers

Williams County Commissioners are taking steps to improve behavioral health in the community.

During their bi-weekly meeting, commissioners approved an ordinance that would include behavioral health programs and providers to the county’s one-cent sales tax that already supports public safety programs.

The county plans to set aside $1 million from the sales tax and create a grant application to put toward these efforts.

Those involved tell us the county lacks behavioral health programs so getting this approved was critical.

“Often, what we hear from the community is sometimes they have to travel outside the area to receive services whether it’s for substance abuse, mental health illness, so we want to be able to keep those folks closer to home, closer to that support system,” Communications Strategist Lindsey Harriman said.

