Williams County Commissioners looking to increase behavioral health programs using county’s 1-cent sales tax

Williams County Commissioners are putting the ball in motion in hopes to increase behavioral health programs using just a penny a day.

On Tuesday, during the bi-weekly county meeting, commissioners approved the first reading of an ordinance that would include behavioral health programs and providers to the county’s one-cent sales tax that already supports public safety programs.

The county plans to set aside $1 million from the sales tax and create a grant application to put toward these efforts.

KX News spoke to a county official who says the county lacks behavioral health programs, so getting things rolling is a good step forward.

“With recognizing that behavioral health is an issue in our community and that we don’t have enough services to serve our community, you know they’re rolling that into public safety, hopefully, we can continue to support the growth,” Williams County Communications and Research Analyst, Lindsey Harriman said.

Harriman says the resolution will be brought before the commission again on March 2 to determine if it will be adopted or not.

