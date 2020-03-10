Williams County Correctional Center Brings in New X-ray Scanner

The Williams County Correctional Center now has new equipment making its staff’s job a lot easier.

The correctional center processes about 300 inmates in and out of the facility every month.

Law enforcement officials said it isn’t hard for inmates to bring in illegal items like drugs, cellphones and weapons.

The new $150,000, full-body x-ray scanner is meant to prevent that. If something is in a person’s body cavity, deputies said they can’t see that, but this machine has the ability to do so.

“Getting contraband into the jails creates a safety and security issue for both the inmates, the staff, and the whole facility, so, the primary purpose of technology like this is to increase our security,” Assistant Jail Administrator Jeremy Mohl said.

This is only the second x-ray scanner of its kind in the state.