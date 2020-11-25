Williams County Correctional Center inmate dies in the facility

A Williams County Correctional Center inmate has died of what authorities say was an apparent suicide Tuesday.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Steven Pendleton, Williston, was found unresponsive at the center around 1:45 p.m., November 24, and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says Pendleton had been taken into custody for sex crimes and booked into jail at 6:20 p.m., on Monday, November 23.

Three charges of AA Felony Gross Sexual Imposition were filed against Pendleton in Williams County, however those charges have now been dismissed.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading an inquiry into the death at the request of the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

