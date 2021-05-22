Williams County Correctional Center resumes in-person visitation

The Williams County Correctional Center is easing its way back to normalcy amid the pandemic.

As of last Thursday, the jail began allowing full on-site in-person visitations between inmates and loved ones.

The sheriff says this form of communication was cut off more than a year ago forcing people to have to pay to communicate via a video platform.

He says although they are now accepting in person visits keeping people safe is key

“So, we’re still doing quarantine periods for new inmates coming in for that 10 days just to make sure that we don’t have a virus spread within the facility, so that’s still going on which makes operations a little bit challenging with having to quarantine new inmates as they come in,” Williams County Sheriff Verlan Kvande said.

Kvande says they’ve also started allowing different in-person programs to resume, like counseling and chapel.