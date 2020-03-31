Coronavirus
Williams County declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19 virus

Williams County Commission Chairman Steve Kemp has signed a public health emergency declaration for the county in response to the ongoing local, national and global COVID-19 situation. The declaration is in effect for seven days and will be revisited during the April 7 regular commission meeting.

By declaring a local state of emergency, additional financial resources can be expended from the county’s emergency reserve fund as needed and the county will have increased flexibility for obtaining and securing resources for the COVID-19 response.

The declaration comes after other moves by the county to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19: Limiting access to county buildings, conducting government services over the Internet and by phone and increasing cleaning efforts.

Meanwhile, Williams County/Williston Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, will be activating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and a Joint Information Center (JIC).

The emergency center will help local first responders and agencies with developing and implementing emergency response plans and coordinating resources and equipment.

The Joint Information Center will serve as a clearinghouse for sharing information with the public and among government, health and public safety groups.

