Williams County District 1 Holds Special Meeting After Receiving $3 million

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A unanimous decision on Monday by Williams County Public School District 8 to give District 1 $3 million has called for a special meeting.

A previous meeting between Williston Public School District 1 and District 8 set a motion for no more open enrollment in District 1’s schools due to overpopulation, forcing all District 8 students to find a school elsewhere.

“As you know we’re overcrowded, and we need to find creative means and a creative way to add 400 seats to our high school,” said Jeff Thake, District 1 Superintendent.

“What we’d asked District 8 before we made this decision is if they were willing to help us to contribute to an expansion project of the high school so that we can take the high school from a 1,200 seat high school to a 1,600 seat high school,” said Joanna Baltes, District 1 President.

After a few weeks of back and forth discussion, on Monday, Nov. 4, District 8 Board Members agreed unanimously to give $3 million to help expand Williston High School, but this is just a short term solution for an evolving problem.

“There’s a lot of additional issues that we need to work out, including the tuition issue that came up. Our board feels very strongly that if we’re going to continue taking out-of-district students then the tuition dollars need to come along with those students as well to help with some of those operational costs that we have at the high school’s,” Baltes said.

There are still plans to be made in the future, but Baltes feels this is a step in the right direction.

“I think, it’s definitely a step in the right direction. I know not everyone’s happy about it, but if we have the commitment and we’re actually able to move forward with construction I think that our board may be comfortable with coming up with that short term solution” Baltes said.

District 1 and District 8 are set to meet again next week. No further details have been provided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Simle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Simle"

Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

Veteran Bottle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Bottle"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/7"

Kmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7"

A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down"

Ataxia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ataxia"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Williston Remembers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Remembers"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

Veterans Voices: Bob Albrecht

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Bob Albrecht"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Century

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge