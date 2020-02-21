Williams County District 8 Hoping To Build New School

In a meeting next Tuesday, District 8 is hoping to get “majority votes” for a $28-million bond referendum, which will be used to build a 600-student elementary school on the Westernmost side of Williston.

Over the past 5 years, District 1 and District 8 school boards have worked extremely hard to fix their overcrowding issues.

District 8 has tried 4-times within the last 5-years to get this bond passed but votes have not weighed in their favor.

District 8 Superintendent, Beth Zietz, says she’s hoping for a better outcome this go-round.

“Both districts are experiencing exceptional enrollment increases and the 600-elementary will definitely alleviate our overcrowding issues,” she says.

If votes are majority-favor, then construction will begin, with a completion date of 2021.