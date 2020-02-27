Williams County District 8 Vote For New Elementary School Fails

It may have been a majority, but it wasn’t enough in Williams County.

Tuesday, more than 800 voters weighed in on whether to approve a $28 million bond to build a new, 600 student elementary school for kids in areas surrounding Williston.

Unofficially, results show 56% of voters said ‘Yes’, but 60% is needed for the plan to move forward.

Interim Superintendent Beth Zietz said some absentee ballots still need to be counted, but said it’s a long shot that the 60% threshold could be reached.

It appears that two new school board members were also voted in and Zietz said what comes next will be up to the board.

“We now have a five-member board and I don’t think any decisions can be made until that five-member board sits down and looks at information, but I’m sure they will begin to proceed with the plan,” she said.

Nothing is official until the board’s next meeting, which will be held next week.