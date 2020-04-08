Williams County Has Its Own COVID-19 Superhero

Live Now
When it comes to taking COVID-19 precautions seriously, one Williams County man is taking matters into his own hands.

Social distancing, mask usage and hand washing are few of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19, and one man is on a quest to enforce those rules.

“I’m a superhero just trying to fight COVID-19,” Superhero Don Pancho Murillo said.

Superhero Pancho began as a creative and funny way to bring joy into people’s lives during uncertain times, but he also understands the importance and seriousness of the virus.

“It’s really serious because kids and older people are passing away, it’s just really sad, that it comes down to something like this,” he said.

So, in an effort to save the day, Pancho has been going around Williams County to various locations, cleaning and wiping things down, but also spreading a clear message.

“Wash your hands, don’t touch your face and have respect for others. Give 6-feet to people and that’s the biggest thing. If you have to stay home, stay home. If you don’t need to be at the store, don’t be at the store,” he said.

Melissa Payan is Superhero Pancho’s sister and creator. She says he’s received a lot of attention, and to some people in the community, he’s more than a fictional funny character, he’s someone who might just be saving lives.

“It’s literally people writing in saying, because of your humor and laughter, I did not continue with what I was going to do to myself,” she said.

“I just feel like laughter is always good,” Pancho said.

