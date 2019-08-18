Williams County Landfill Aims to Accept Radioactive Waste

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A landfill north of Williston could soon become the first facility in North Dakota to accept higher levels of radioactive oilfield waste under new state regulations.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Secure Energy Services is seeking permits allowing it to dispose of radioactive material at its 13-Mile Landfill, which already accepts other types of waste generated by oil development.

The Health Department increased the allowable concentrations of technologically enhanced radioactive material — or TENORM — to be disposed of at approved landfills from 5 picocuries per gram to 50 picocuries per gram in 2016. Picocuries are a measure of radioactivity.

The change was controversial at the time, drawing lengthy hearings and a lawsuit from environmental groups.