Williams County looking to solve 38-year-old cold case of unidentified body

Williams County authorities need your help on a 38-year-old cold case: Identifying a body found in the Missouri River east of Williston in the early 1980s.

On June 22, 1982, a deceased Caucasian male was located near the mouth of the Little Muddy River. Despite a thorough investigation at the time, the male has yet to be identified.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.

The male was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds and between the ages of 30 to 40.

He was found fully clothed.

Authorities have provided photos of tattoos on the body and a picture of the boots he was found wearing.

Boots worn by the unidentified male

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office Detective division at 701-577-7700.