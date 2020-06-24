Williams County looking to solve 38-year-old cold case of unidentified body

Williams County authorities need your help on a 38-year-old cold case: Identifying a body found in the Missouri River east of Williston in the early 1980s.
On June 22, 1982, a deceased Caucasian male was located near the mouth of the Little Muddy River. Despite a thorough investigation at the time, the male has yet to be identified.
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.
The male was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds and between the ages of 30 to 40.
He was found fully clothed.
Authorities have provided photos of tattoos on the body and a picture of the boots he was found wearing.
If you have any information concerning this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office Detective division at 701-577-7700.