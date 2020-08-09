Williams County makes polling location adjustments in light of COVID-19

By a unanimous vote Tuesday during a regularly scheduled Williams County meeting.

Commissioners authorized Vote By Mail with an additional polling location for the November 3rd election.

This decision was made as a means to help reduce the public’s risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The county’s typical polling place will continue at the Williston Arc, but, with an additional location added in Tioga.

Williams County also purchased four additional ballot boxes for absentee voters located in Ray, Tioga, Grenora, and Trenton.

“It doesn’t matter where in the county you live, it doesn’t matter your precinct, you can pick either one of those polling locations to go and cast your vote in person if you want to.” Communications and Research Analysts with Williams County Lindsey Harriman said.