Williams County Park Board now offering long-term seasonal camping

The Williams County Park Board is looking to offer a little extra this summer.

Last week, for the first time ever, the board voted to approve ten camping sites at the Blacktail Dam to be selected for long-term camping from May to September.

The parks director says seasonal camping, as opposed to day-to-day camping, will allow for people to not have to move their campers continuously which he says would ultimately save them a few hundred dollars.

“We’re excited about trying something new and we like the idea of maybe having a few more people provide even more security out here and actually making it feel a little more like home, like a neighborhood,” Jeremy Ludlum said.

Ludlum says the ten spots will be available through a lottery system and the winners will be announced in April.

For more information on how to participate, click here.

