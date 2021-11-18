Williams County pledges $5M for CTE Center

Williams County has approved funding for its own Career and Technical Education Center.
County Commission has allotted $5 million of school district funding toward the project; the total cost is an estimated $20 million.
Half of that amount will come from grants, but the remaining half isn’t accounted for.
City officials said they will be working with surrounding counties to raise that amount.
“We’re hoping that Williams County apply and McKenzie County apply, if both of us were to receive the grant it will create a consortium for career and technical education and will do a tremendous job in workforce building in our region,” said County Commissioner Beau Anderson.
Williston School District #7 has until December to pitch a plan to the state. Once approved they are expected to use the funds by 2024.