UPDATE: POSTED AUGUST 22, 2:58 p.m.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Paige has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY: PUBLISHED AUGUST 22, 1:44 P.M.

(KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information relating to the disappearance of 22-year-old Williston woman Paige Naomi Amelia Mulner.

Mulner is 5’2″, and has green eyes and blonde/strawberry-blonde hair. She was last seen on August 16, in the Fox Run RV Park area north of Love’s gas station in Williston.

If you have any information on Mulner’s whereabouts, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700 immediately.