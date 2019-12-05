Williams County rejects landfill’s radioactive waste request

The Williams County Commission has rejected a revised permit for a landfill that wants to become the first in North Dakota to dispose of radioactive oilfield waste.

The motion specified that Secure Energy Services, which operates a landfill north of Williston, can reapply after the county has had time to seek more information. The Bismarck Tribune reports the commissioners made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday.

They also imposed a one-year moratorium on any pending or future applications for facilities that want to accept radioactive waste.