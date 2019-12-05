Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Williams County rejects landfill’s radioactive waste request

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Williams County Commission has rejected a revised permit for a landfill that wants to become the first in North Dakota to dispose of radioactive oilfield waste.

The motion specified that Secure Energy Services, which operates a landfill north of Williston, can reapply after the county has had time to seek more information. The Bismarck Tribune reports the commissioners made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday.

They also imposed a one-year moratorium on any pending or future applications for facilities that want to accept radioactive waste.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

Rental Standards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental Standards"

RADD Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "RADD Judge"

Kenmare Ambulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Ambulance"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Dickinson Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Crash"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Camper Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camper Explosion"

Snow Plowing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Plowing"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge