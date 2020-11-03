Williams County residents wrapped polling locations on Election Day

For many, voting is a top priority and for those that weren’t able to do so early, Tuesday marks their last chance.

KX News was in Williston at a polling location where hundreds lined up to have their voices heard.

Before polling sites opened at 8 a.m., hundreds were wrapped around the Williston ARC, but the long line didn’t phase them.

“I came earlier this morning and saw the lines and I had some things to do this morning so I decided to come back, but the lines didn’t bother me,” Williams County resident Jim Ramsey said.

For voters, like Ramsey, wait times ranged between an hour to an hour and a half, but Williams County Communications and Research Analyst Lindsey Harriman says it was expected.

“We have new equipment so we’ve been using that as much as possible to get folks through and just trying to keep it efficient and quick,” Harriman said.

Harriman says with this year’s election being stampeded with the COVID19 pandemic, things were a little different.

“The Williams County Commission voted to do a mail ballot election. We had to mail out applications to all eligible voters, and with that, state law required one polling location, but commissioners decided to have two polling locations,” she said.

One being at the Williston ARC and the other at the Tioga Community Center.

She says with the decision to have mail in ballot elections, a record number of ballots are already in.

“At least from what we can tell at this point with the number of absentee ballots that have been returned, we’d know that absentee has doubled since the 2016 presidential elections, so we’re really interested to see what our voter turnout looks like today,” Harriman said.

Harriman says voting is open until 7 p.m. at both locations for Williams County residents.