Williams County sees record high absentee ballots returned ahead of Election Day

Election Day is five days away and Williams County is already seeing a record high in returned absentee ballots.

As of Wednesday, nearly 6,000 ballots had been returned out of the 8,039 that were sent out in June.

The county’s Communications and Research Analyst says although it’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason for the record high numbers, she says it’s extremely important to have those remaining ballots returned by 5 p.m. this Monday, the 2nd.

“That’s the day before the election and if you’re choosing to mail your absentee ballot back, make sure it’s postmarked on or by that day. That doesn’t mean put it into your mailbox on November 2nd, it means it needs to be postmarked that day,” Lindsey Harriman said.

Absentee ballot drop-off locations include:

Grenora City Hall

Ray City Hall

Tioga City Hall

Trenton Indian Services Area

Williams County Administration Building.

Polling locations: