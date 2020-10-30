Williams County sees record high absentee ballots returned ahead of Election Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Election Day is five days away and Williams County is already seeing a record high in returned absentee ballots.

As of Wednesday, nearly 6,000 ballots had been returned out of the 8,039 that were sent out in June.

The county’s Communications and Research Analyst says although it’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason for the record high numbers, she says it’s extremely important to have those remaining ballots returned by 5 p.m. this Monday, the 2nd.

“That’s the day before the election and if you’re choosing to mail your absentee ballot back, make sure it’s postmarked on or by that day. That doesn’t mean put it into your mailbox on November 2nd, it means it needs to be postmarked that day,” Lindsey Harriman said.

Absentee ballot drop-off locations include:

  • Grenora City Hall
  • Ray City Hall
  • Tioga City Hall
  • Trenton Indian Services Area
  • Williams County Administration Building.

Polling locations:

  • Tioga Community Center
  • Williston ARC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Alexander Trunk or Treat

BisMan Transit Face Coverings

Record Number of Ballots

10-29 Gov. Presser

YLEH: Political Mailers

New Park for Bismarck

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Thursday's Forecast: A wintry mix could make for a slick commute

National Cat Day

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss