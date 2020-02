The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Montana West, 29, was last seen wearing oil-stained jeans, a grey quarter zip-up pullover and possibly a black baseball hat.

West is 6’1″, with blue eyes and blonde hair. The last contact with West was Feb. 20.

He drives a 2012 white Chrysler 300 with North Dakota license plates: 1EVL300.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 701-577-7700.