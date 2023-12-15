UPDATE: 12/15/2023, 5:53 p.m.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office reported that Shanyce Pacheco has been found safe.

They thank everyone for their help in finding her.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12/15/2023, 4:42 p.m.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Shanyce Pacheco.

According to a news release, the last time anyone heard from the 29-year-old woman was on December 12.

Pacheco is 5’6″ and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length bleach-blonde hair. She may be wearing gold wire frame glasses.

If you have any information about where Pacheco may be, you are asked to contact Williams County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 577-7700.