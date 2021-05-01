Williams County Sheriff’s Office launches NDTip

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new tool to its arsenal, that asks for the community’s input.

NDTip is an anonymous system to connect citizens with law enforcement.

Anyone with a cell phone can text about crimes, substance misuse, suspicious activity, or non-emergency traffic concerns.

The sheriff tells KX News NDTip is already used in many communities across the state, but to finally have it in Williams County is a long time coming.

“It can be a little overwhelming for someone who just wants to relay the message and get involved on another level, so, it gives someone that ability to at least get those pieces of information to us so we can move forward with them,” Verlan Kvande said.

People can also submit anonymous tips through the NDTip mobile app or through a web form available on the Williams County website.