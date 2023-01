WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old man, Tucker Lee Harris.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tucker is about 6 feet tall, 200 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen on January 5 in Williston wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Tucker, please call 701-577-7700.