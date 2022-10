WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A William’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer rear-ended a Williston man’s Ford F-150 in a patrol vehicle early Wednesday around 8:54 a.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, the Ford F-150 was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 52nd St NW and Hwy 85N bypass when the Dodge Durango patrol vehicle failed to come to a stop and rear-ended the Ford.

Neither driver was injured in the crash and the patrol officer was charged with “Following Too Close.”