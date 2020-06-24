Williams County Sheriff’s Office searching for details about a body found in Missouri River 38 years ago

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a body that was pulled from a river 38 years ago.

In June of 1982, a man’s body was found in the Missouri River just east of Williston.

He was around 5’10” and weighed about 160 pounds.

Authorities say he was likely between 30 and 40 years old.

KX News caught up with Detective Caleb Fry who says they’re using this old case both for training purposes and to bring closure to loved ones.

“We were sitting down as a division and speaking about cold cases that we have and this came up and we thought with all the technological advances and the use in DNA and social media shares that this would be a perfect time to try and get this man identified and bring some closure to a family member or friend,” Fry said.

For more information and to see photos of the man’s shoes and tattoos to possibly help identify him: Click Here