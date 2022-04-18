Williston is the seventh-best city in the nation in which to start a business.

So says consumer financial information website WalletHub in a recent data survey.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 cities with fewer than 100,000 residents across 18 categories ranging from small business growth rates and accessibility of financing to investor access and labor costs.

When the metrics were analyzed, Williston came out in the top 10.

The next highest North Dakota city was Bismarck at #273.

Fargo was #326, Grand Forks #343 and Minot came in at #441.

The top city was Washington, Utah. In fact, five Utah cities were in the top 10.

You can read the full report and its methodology here.