Williston Airport introduces XWA PASS Program for non-travelers

A new program at the Williston Basin International Airport will now allow non-travelers to greet friends and family arriving on domestic flights, shop and dine at restaurants and stores post-security and more.

The new XWA PASS Program begins Oct. 9 and allows non-travelers to:

  • greet friends and family arriving on domestic flights
  • accompany traveling family members and friends to their gates
  • shop and dine at the restaurant and store post-security
  • watch arriving and departing aircraft
  • participate in XWA-sponsored events.

To be considered, you must complete the application and be vetted by TSA. You can apply online for the pass at http://bit.ly/XWApass.

