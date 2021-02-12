Williston airport receives about $1.2 million in federal relief

Over 3,000 airports across the country are receiving federal COVID relief money.

The Department of Transportation announced on Friday that $2 billion has been made available through the FAA’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.

KX News spoke with the airport director in Williston who says the funds will help cover the revenue shortfalls they have seen with fewer flyers last year.

Delta suspended its flights at the airport in July, and the director says conversations to resume service may be helped by this funding.

“These financial packages that are coming through for airports and for air carriers are going to tremendously help all of those conversations and provide better air service for our region here in western North Dakota,” Williston Basin International Airport Director, Anthony Dudas said.

In total for this round of relief funding, Williston Basin International Airport received about $1.2 million.