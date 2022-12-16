WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — With the harsh winters we get, what many consider to be the worst-case scenario, North Dakota airports are prepared for.

The Williston Basin International Airport maintenance and operations teams have been at the airport 24 hours a day since Tuesday in order to keep the runways and aprons for aircraft parking fully operational.

Even during the storm, a few commercial aircraft have been able to land.

Interestingly enough the maintenance staff that makes and keeps the runways operational at Williston Basin, is actually short-staffed.

“That’s something that we at the city of Williston have worked to try to be more creative, offer incentives and things of that nature to help attract that workforce to our facility,” said Williston Basin International Airport Director, Anthony Dudas.

As of Friday, the Williston Basin Airport had flights fly in, and departing flights are still scheduled to take off.