Williston American Legion Post 37 holding free meal drive-thru for community

The Williston American Legion Post 37 is ready to feed the community ahead of Christmas.

This Wednesday at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, the veteran’s organization will be serving free hot meals.

The event is a drive-thru style pick-up, and anyone is invited.

One of the organizers says when they came up with the idea a few weeks ago, they were only anticipating a few hundred meals, but now thanks to a few helping hands, they’re able to serve well over a thousand.

“We’re wanting to get you through the holidays, put a little food in your belly, and take a little stress off of how am I going to feed the family today, that’s all we’re doing. We’re trying to help.” Dan Brown said.

Brown says things will kick off Wednesday at 4:30 at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.