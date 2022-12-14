WILLISTON , N.D. (KXNET) –The City of Williston’s STAR fund has allocated just over $300,000 in city funds to support business ventures in the city, including rentals, restaurants, and more.

One of the major investments the fund is making is a $48,000 allocation for Arnie’s Rentals to purchase the former F & F Sprinkler and Spa location. This, the owners and city claim, will help promote Williston’s outdoor experiences.

“The abundance of outdoor quality of life activities in and around the area have created a need for rentals of all kinds,” said Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko in a press release. “Arnie’s has identified this opportunity, and we look forward to another option for residents to enjoy the outdoors in western North Dakota.”

Along with the Rental project, two more investments from the new owners of the Holiday inn Express and Suites and Williston Tire Center received funding from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program, which uses funds from both the Bank of North Dakota and the STAR Fund.

These applications received their final approval from the Williston City Commission on December 13, 2022.

Up to $48,000 was approved for Arnie’s Rentals to aid them with the purchase of the former F & F Sprinkler and Spa building at 413 2nd Street West in Williston. This new business will rent motorsports on both land and water.

Up to $73,000 was approved for hotelier Dhillon Williston, LLC., to purchase and renovate the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Williston.

Up to $68,000 was approved for the Williston Tire Center for the purchase of the business’s building and assets by the owners of the neighboring NAPA Auto Parts.

Up to $25,000 was approved for Power Play, LLC, for marketing and support costs for the organization, which is looking to raise funds to build a multi-use facility for Williston’s ice hockey and figure skating programs.

Up to $45,000 was approved for the WSC Small Business Development Center, which helps area entrepreneurs develop stable and successful business plans, to improve their office.

Up to $20,000 was approved for the 3E Pastry Cafe to renovate the exteriors of their building at 14 2nd Street West,

The following applications received final approval directly from Wenko rather than the commission.

Up to $5,000 was approved for Awaken Massage at 417 1st Avenue East.

Up to $5,000 was approved for the purchase of inventory and equipment at Pita Palace’s new location at 216 Main Street.

Up to $5,000 was approved for the purchase of inventory and equipment at Taqueria Mi Lindo Michoacan, a new restaurant located at 3120 2nd Avenue East.

Up to $5,000 was approved for startup costs for Patriot Insurance Group, LLC, a new independent insurance company leasing office space at 114 2nd Street West.

Up to $5,000 was approved for the Ramage Geltel Law Firm, PLLC, for the purchase of office equipment for their new location in the 20/20 Professional Center.

Up to $950 was approved for the Raveena Hegge Daycare for annual expenses.

The Williston STAR Fund is created by a voter-approved one-cent city sales tax. 75% of all sales help offset city infrastructure costs, while the remaining 25% help with business development, job creation, and job retention.

All potential applicants for the STAR fund are required to attend a consultation with either Wenko or Keith Olson, of the Small Business Development Center. An application will be submitted to the STAR board of directors if the project proposal is deemed viable. If approved by the board, it will then be sent to the Williston City Commission or City Administrator for final approval.

For more information, visit this page, call 701-577-8110, or visit 113 4th Street East in downtown Williston.