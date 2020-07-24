Williston Area Chamber of Commerce encouraging local business support with Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales

Tomorrow until 4 p.m., downtown main street will be blocked off for Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales.

More than 20 stores will be taking part in this event simply seeking support from the community.

One organizer tells KX News this event is a replacement for Rockin’ Ribfest that was canceled due to COVID-19

“Unfortunately that changed but crazy days is still going to be an amazing day for people to go out and get some really great deals on a lot of different items. It’s pretty much like Christmas shopping in July.” Member Relations Manager Rochelle Villa said.

Villa says she encourages people to wear a mask as some stores may enforce it.