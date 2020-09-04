Williston Area Chamber of Commerce looking for aspiring leaders in the community

If you’re looking to become a community leader, here’s a good opportunity.

Leadership Williston is an eight-month program created to train and empower future leaders through public speaking, projects and other activities.

If interested, you are asked to fill out an application, but only if your employer is a member of the Williston Chamber of Commerce.

A former Leadership Williston member tells KX News she’d recommend this to anyone hoping to grow as an individual, all around.

“It’s a lot of information to learn about different sectors that you may not have been involved in or had much information on. I think when developing leadership skills or any other leadership characteristics it’s good to know about a wide range of topics or issues that may or may not affect the community,” Rochelle Villa said.

The coordinator of the program says they’ll only choose around 14 people.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.

