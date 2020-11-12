Williston Area Chamber of Commerce provides masks to small businesses

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with CHI St. Alexius to provide masks to small businesses.

The decision to help came Monday after Mayor Howard Klug announced a city-wide mask mandate.

The chamber plans to distribute the masks this week along with tips on how to properly wear one.

One chamber member says this is a great way to help slow the spread of COVID-19, while also helping small businesses stay open.

“Our small businesses and locally owned businesses are such a crucial piece of our local and regional economy,” Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President Rachel Richter Lordemann said.

Lordermann says if a business wants to be a part of this to reach out to the chamber directly and they will get you the supplies you need.