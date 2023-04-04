WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Last night four Williston students (a 12-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy) were lost last night in two separate crashes.

Williston Basin School District #7, the City of Williston, and the Williston Police Department released a joint statement this morning regarding the tragic accidents that took the lives of the four students.

According to the joint release, the city has mobilized its crisis team to provide support and counseling at Williston High School and Bakken Elementary for students and staff that are undoubtedly affected by this.

They ask that everyone keep all of the families, students, and staff in their thoughts and prayers as they process this crisis.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this terrible tragedy. Our Resource

Officers are at the schools and have been instructed to do whatever they can to comfort those

affected by this tragedy. We will do whatever we can to support those families, as well as the

residents of the City of Williston that are going through this tragedy. We will get through this

together because that’s what Williston does. We are a strong community, and we band together to support each other, and that’s what we’re going to do. As we have more details, we will make sure the public is informed in a timely manner to avoid any rumors or speculation,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug.

