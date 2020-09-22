Williston artist to represent North Dakota at ‘Made In America’ event at the White House

A Williston artist is gaining popularity, even catching the eye of the President of the United States.

KX News spoke with the man as he explains how his love for art is taking him far beyond what he could ever expect.

“I was always drawing on napkins, paper, I mean anything. If I had a pencil I was doodling,” Williston artist Eddie Wold said.

Eddie has had a creative appetite since he was a young boy, never imagining himself doing anything else.

“2003, I went to WyoTech down in Wyoming and it was a nine-month technical class for street rod and custom fabrication and painting,” Eddie said.

From there is when he landed his first job.

“2004 or 5, we moved to Fargo. I landed a job in Fargo at a custom shop and I ended up being their airbrush artist,” he said.

He says he even opened up a shop of his own, but that didn’t last long.

“We decided we wanted to have a family, so we moved back to Williston in 2008,” he said.

Back in his hometown, he was working as an insurance adjustor, leaving art on the back burner. But after nearly six years, a new opportunity to do what he loved presented itself.

“My wife started her coffeeshops and when she started her coffeeshops we were talking about how she wanted something different and unique for her walls,” he said.

Eddie says he created a few pieces for his wife’s shop, not expecting it to blow up.

“I realized people started wanting them so it was like OK, and selling one turned into two, and two turned into three,” he said.

After three successful years of selling his freelance work, he decided to quit his job, becoming a full-time artist again — which opened doors that he says he never expected, landing him a phone call from the Oval Office.

“Speaking to the liaison of the White House was incredible. It’s hard to comprehend the phone call at first,” Eddie said.

That call was an invitation to President Donald Trump’s fourth annual “Made in America” event, allowing Wold to showcase his art on a national level.

“How do you process that? I’m just a small town artist selling my paintings,” Eddie said.

“It’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity to go see the president and showcase your talent. It’s awesome and he deserves it,” Eddie’s wife, Megan Wold said.

Eddie says he doesn’t know what to expect, but that doesn’t matter. For him, it’s all about the experience.

Eddie and his family leave for D.C. next Friday.